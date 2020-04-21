Richard Cockerill hopeful PRO14 season can be completed

Richard Cockerill was named Edinburgh head coach in 2017

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill remains hopeful PRO14 season can be completed.

Edinburgh are top of Conference B and were well on course for the end-of-season play-offs before the coronavirus pandemic.

PRO14 chief executive Martin Anayi last week claimed he was "really confident" about finding a solution to complete the campaign, which has eight rounds of regular fixtures to go.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon though warned on Monday not to expect sports events to resume any time soon and even cast doubt on the feasibility of playing matches behind closed doors.

Cockerill said: "We have all got families and kids and parents and grandparents so the most important thing is to make sure everybody is healthy and safe and then if we can make sure that is guaranteed we can get back to going about our daily lives.

Edinburgh are two points clear at the top of PRO14 Conference B after 10 wins this season

"But I don't think Nicola Sturgeon or Boris Johnson even know what the actual case is, it's the same for everybody across the world at the minute.

"It's more complicated in the PRO14 than it is in England and France. It's going to be hard in the very short term because you look at South Africa and Italy, there are going to be issues coming and going from there. Even in the UK it's going to be difficult to go and visit teams in other countries.

"I'm sure the PRO14 are looking at every way to try and get some sort of conclusion to the season.

"We all hope that in some way shape or form we can have a conclusion to the season because a lot of hard work has gone in from everyone.

"But we are guessing whether we are going to be allowed to have public gatherings or even play behind closed doors."