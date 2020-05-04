Leicester Tigers announce eight further departures, including Adam Thompstone

Adam Thompstone will leave the Tigers at the end of the season

Adam Thompstone and Australia international Tatafu Polota-Nau are among eight further players who will depart Leicester Tigers at the end of the season.

EW Viljoen and Joe Thomas are the other two backs moving on, while Will Spencer, Gaston Cortes, Sione Kalamafoni and Owen Hills will also leave Welford Road when the season ends.

The Tigers announced last month England winger Jonny May is leaving the club to return to Gloucester, while Jonah Holmes was released from the final year of his contract to further his bid for international rugby in Wales.

"We thank each of our departing senior players for all they have contributed to the club, on and off the pitch," said head coach Geordan Murphy.

"In their own way, over their own different periods of time, they have all added to the history of Leicester.

"They enter an exclusive group of 'Droglites' and will forever be able to say they represented this proud club."

Murphy will become Leicester's director of rugby in July, and will be replaced as head coach by Steve Borthwick who was part of the coaching staff that took England to last year's World Cup final in Japan.