LISTEN: Sir Bill Beaumont re-election podcast special

Will Greenwood and James Gemmell chat to re-elected World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

The 68-year-old fought off a challenge from his vice-chairman Agustin Pichot and will stay at the head of the governing body for the next four years.

Beaumont won with a slim 28-23 majority of the votes, World Rugby announced, while Bernard Laporte - the French Rugby Federation President - was voted in as the new vice-chairman.

In a wide-ranging interview, Beaumont spoke about a tough 12-18 months ahead and his proposal for the Nations Cup.

New Zealand may have announced their rugby plans to come out of the lockdown, but World Rugby are waiting on government guidance around travel restrictions which will have an impact on the July tours.

Beaumont also spoke about his plans to develop the women's game with a new global competition planned.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!