Ben Spencer: England scrum-half to join Bath from Saracens

England scrum-half Ben Spencer has agreed to join Bath from Saracens, with lock Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman also signing for next season.

Spencer is leaving relegated Saracens after almost a decade of service and has signed a three-year deal at the Recreation Ground.

The 27-year-old told Sarries' official website: "I'm sad to be leaving a club that's been my life for nine years," said Spencer.

"I'll treasure the memories that I've made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories."

Prop Juan Schoeman is also joining Bath for next season

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "It has been very satisfying watching Ben's progress during his time with our club.

"We thank him for his significant contribution and wish him and his family well in the future."

Leicester's Will Spencer returns to Bath for a second spell at the club he left in 2016 and Schoeman arrives from the Sharks in South Africa.

In addition to the three new faces, Josh Matavesi has been handed a two-year deal having joined on temporary terms midway through the current campaign.