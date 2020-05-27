Aled Davies joins Saracens on three-year deal from Ospreys

Aled Davies is leaving Ospreys to join Saracens

Saracens have signed Wales scrum-half Aled Davies from Ospreys on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old has won 20 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2017 and was part of the side that claimed a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019.

Davies leaves Ospreys after making 120 appearances for the region and is now looking forward to a new challenge in London.

"It's a great opportunity for me at a massive club," he said. "It's a massive honour to come here and I can't wait to get started.

"It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family.

"I'm looking forward to putting my stamp on things and making an impact, hopefully."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Aled is an experienced, talented player and we are delighted to welcome both him and his family to Saracens.

"He is driven to take his game to new levels and we are excited he has chosen to do that at Saracens."