Chris Robshaw: Former England captain backs RFU review of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Chris Robshaw will leave Harlequins at the end of the season

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has backed the Rugby Football Union's review of 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'.

The RFU is looking into the historical context of the Twickenham staple song, given ongoing focus amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said fans should not be banned from singing a song believed to have roots in American slavery.

Harlequins flanker Robshaw has admitted he was not aware of the song's history, and insisted the RFU is right to examine its past.

"In all honesty, I didn't know the history of it," he said.

"I think it's making people aware of things, aware of its past, and that's always for the better. In terms of what's going on, I'm fully supportive of the movement (Black Lives Matter)."

Robshaw will leave Harlequins and join Major League outfit San Diego Legion in January 2021, with the American league season's start date allowing him a farewell at The Stoop.

The coronavirus shutdown will see many players depart clubs without a traditional send-off, leaving the 34-year-old feeling fortunate to avoid that limbo.

Robshaw said: "I'm one of the lucky ones. There's a lot of people at clubs who won't get the chance to wear their club shirts again.

"Because my season where I'm going next won't start until January, that gives me a window, but of course if I'd gone to France or Japan, I might not have had that little bit of closure.

Robshaw has been with Harlequins for 15 years and won 66 England caps during that time

"Even though there won't be crowds there, it's allowing me that chance to finish that chapter of my life.

"I'm born and raised in London, it's all I've ever known and I've only ever played for Harlequins and I'm sure at some point in the future we'll come back this way. But while I can have the opportunity and while rugby can allow us that vehicle to try something new, why not?

"Finance hasn't come into it. I've never made decisions in my career based on money. I wanted to try a new league, it's new, it's raw, there's a bit of excitement to the unknown quantity.

"I've been told to get the surfboard ready, so it will be a little different from Wandsworth, and the hustle and bustle of the Tube."