IRFU confirms zero positive results from first phase of coronavirus tests

The first phase of tests consisted of players and staff from Leinster and Munster

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed there were zero positive results following their first round of coronavirus tests.

The first phase consisted of tests on 140 individuals made up of players and staff on June 18 in Leinster and Munster.

A statement released by the IRFU confirmed the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing was carried out by Cork-based company Advanced Medical Services on behalf of the IRFU.

The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from June 22.

The second phase of PCR testing will commence with players and staff from Connacht and Ulster this coming week.

0:56 The PRO14's decision to curtail its season with a shortened format could influence the Premiership's plans to finish the English campaign, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cole The PRO14's decision to curtail its season with a shortened format could influence the Premiership's plans to finish the English campaign, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cole

Guinness PRO14 season to resume in August

This first round of testing comes following the announcement that the Guinness PRO14 season will resume with derbies behind closed doors from August 22.

The competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume with teams from the same nation playing against each other before the season is concluded via semi-finals and a final.

There are still eight rounds of fixtures remaining but those will not be completed, with the tournament instead having an abbreviated finish consisting of two rounds of derby games counting towards final positions.

The teams finishing in the top two places in Conference A and B will contest the semi-finals, with the final scheduled to take place on September 12. Defending champions Leinster and Edinburgh lead Conference A and B respectively.