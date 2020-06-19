Will Skelton to leave Saracens for La Rochelle

Will Skelton will join La Rochelle in France

Will Skelton is to leave Saracens to join La Rochelle next month after four years with the Premiership side.

Skelton initially joined Saracens on a short-term deal from the Waratahs in December 2016 and helped the club retain the Champions Cup, before signing permanently the following summer.

The Australia lock, who won the club's Players' Player of the Year award during his time in north London, made the last of his 77 appearances against Leicester Tigers and looked back fondly on his time at Saracens.

"It's pretty sad having to leave a great club and great environment," Skelton said. "But I'm excited for the journey ahead.

"It's been a special time here. From the first day you see how welcoming the boys are, you see first hand the culture that everyone's talking about.

"I'm extremely grateful to the coaches and players for embracing myself and my wife and welcoming us to such a family. I came here wanting to improve and wanting to make an impact on the team and I think I've done that.

"I just want to thank all the coaches, the players and the support staff for investing in me and making my time here very special and a memory I'll never forget."

Saracens face relegation from the Gallagher Premiership

Skelton's contribution to the Saracens cause was echoed by the team's director of rugby Mark McCall, who praised his efforts.

"Will has contributed enormously to our club over the last number of years," McCall said.

"On the field, under the guidance of our brilliant performance team, he showed great dedication to transform himself physically to allow his incredible talent to be hugely impactful.

"Off the field, he was a very thoughtful, supportive teammate who had the respect of everyone at the club."