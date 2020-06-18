Izack Rodda: Australia lock joins Lyon on one-year deal

Izack Rodda will be ineligible for Australia during his time with Lyon

Australia lock Izack Rodda has signed a one-year deal with Lyon, less than a month after leaving the Queensland Reds amid a dispute over pay cuts.

Rodda, who has 25 caps for Australia, was one of three players to have his Reds contract terminated last month.

The 23-year-old, along with Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas, were the only three Australian-based Super Rugby players to reject the enforced pay cuts - which averaged around 60 per cent - negotiated by Rugby Australia and the players' union because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rodda was a key member of Australia's 2019 World Cup squad, but his international career will be put on hold during his time in France.

Mathieu Bastareaud's return to Lyon from Rugby United New York was confirmed earlier this year

To be selected for the Wallabies while playing abroad, a player must have at least seven years as a professional in Australia under their belt, as well as at least 60 international caps.

As well as adding Rodda to their squad for the 2020/21 Top14 season - for which the start date has yet to be announced - Lyon have also signed No 8 Gillian Galan from Toulouse.

In addition, Lyon have also officially confirmed the arrivals of Colby Fainga'a from Connacht and Joe Taufete'e from Worcester, with both players signing two-year deals.

Mathieu Bastareaud has also returned to Lyon on a two-year deal following a short spell with Rugby United New York.