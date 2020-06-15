LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast - Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen Richardson-Walsh

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

The Olympic gold medal-winning hockey players made history at Rio 2016, becoming the first same-sex married couple to win Olympic gold alongside each other.

They welcomed their first child in January and talk about motherhood and the challenges they have faced during lockdown.

They also relive their Olympic journey, sharing the highs and lows of their hockey careers.

Playing any sport at the highest level takes its toll physically and mentally and they share how they coped with injury and failure as well as the mental side of competing at the very top.

the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!