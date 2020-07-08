LISTEN: Will Greenwood's Podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat about all the latest news in the world of rugby in the latest episode of the Will Greenwood podcast.

This week, the Sky Sports Rugby duo of Will and Rupert first discuss Rugby World magazine's article on the '50 Most Influential People in Rugby', and give their takes.

They also react to the news that there will be redundancies at the RFU and that Manu Tuilagi is departing the Leicester Tigers, with his England situation and where he may end up spoken about too.

Also they review Super Rugby AU in Australia and Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand, with Greenwood and Cox picking out who's hot and who's not.

There is also a preview of the Crusaders vs Blues clash this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Finally, our pair take a look at the runners and riders for All Blacks selection.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!