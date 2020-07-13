LISTEN: Will Greenwood's Podcast - Western Force owner Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and James Gemmell chat to Western Force owner Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest in the latest episode of the Will Greenwood podcast.

Special guest Forrest is a mining magnate and Western Force owner - the Australian club which was banished from Super Rugby in 2017 but brought back in for the current Super Rugby AU competition.

Forrest is included in Rugby World magazine's Top 50 Movers and Shakers, and a fascinating character to chat to.

Gemmell, Greenwood and Forrest discuss Western Force's re-introduction to Super Rugby AU, his dealings with Rugby Australia and what the future may look like for rugby globally.

Greenwood also gives his reaction to Monday's breaking news that Manu Tuilagi will be joining the Sale Sharks, the news Wales will be playing their 'home' matches at Twickenham and rugby reaching Hawaii.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!