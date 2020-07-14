Gallagher Premiership: London Irish to play rest of 2019/20 season at Twickenham Stoop

Harlequins have allowed London Irish to share Twickenham Stoop with them

London Irish have confirmed that the club will play the remainder of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season at Twickenham Stoop.

Their tenancy at the Madjeski Stadium expired during the league's COVID-19 hiatus and with work on their new stadium in Brentford also being halted, it left London Irish without a home ground.

The club assessed a number of options as potential venues for the restart on April 8 and will groundshare with Harlequins for the rest of the season.

London Irish CEO Brian Facer said: "Although we may be fierce competitors with Harlequins on the field, even rivals can support each other during extraordinary circumstances such as these.

"I would like to thank the Quins Board, and in particular their chief executive Laurie Dalrymple and his team, for their positivity in accommodating our matches."

Harlequins and London Irish are seventh and eighth respectively with nine games left to play.

Harlequins CEO Dalrymple said "we are delighted to support our soon to be returning neighbours to be able to complete the 2019/20 Premiership season.

"The club is doing everything within its power to help get the sport back on its feet following the substantial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With that in mind, Harlequins have come to an agreement that London Irish will play their remaining five home games in Twickenham, one of which comes against Harlequins."