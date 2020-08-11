Agustin Creevy: London Irish sign Argentina hooker

Agustin Creevy is the most-capped Argentina player of all time

London Irish have announced the signing of Argentina international hooker Agustin Creevy.

The 35-year-old will join the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect from Super Rugby side Jaguares.

Creevy has made 89 appearances for Argentina - making him their most-capped player of all time - and captained his country in more than half of those games.

"I am looking forward to joining London Irish and playing in England once again," said Creevy, who spent two seasons at Worcester Warriors earlier in his career.

"[Director of Rugby] Declan [Kidney] spoke very highly of the club, the people and the direction they want to go.

"I can't wait to join up with my team-mates and to get stuck in."

Kidney added: "Agustin comes to London Irish with a fantastic amount of club and international experience.

"Hopefully he can help to continue the journey that the club is on."