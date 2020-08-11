Steve Diamond: Manu Tuilagi is the complete player for Sale

Sale are expecting to get the best out of Man Tuilagi

Sale coach Steve Diamond reveals how he lured Manu Tuilagi to Sale Sharks and why he reminds him of Jason Robinson.

Tuilagi joined Sale Sharks from Leicester last month and director of rugby Diamond has been blown away by the 29-year-old's professionalism in training.

The England centre's injury woes have been well documented but Diamond believes that Sale will get the very best out him and make him an even better player.

"We have operated in the Premiership for 10 years with 35 per cen more injuries than any other club," said Diamond on Will Greenwood's podcast.

"The mis-management of some players is what ever happens in their previous clubs and careers.

"I know for a fact that everybody who has ever come here - we have got far more out of them than anybody else has ever done. The way we manage them, the lack of contact, the daily training regime - which is part of my recruitment tool. That is why I am convinced that Manu will be good with us.

"His average games are eight for Leicester - from now until October there are nine, 10 games and I would like to see him play in six or seven of them. Then he can go with England, we can give him his rest periods - he will get more rest periods then he will get anywhere else. We will get him ready for the Lions if he is good enough to be selected."

Diamond also reveals why it suited Tuilagi to sign for Sale for just the 2020-21 season and also put to rest some of the rumours surrounding the financial deal.

"He could not agree with Leicester however they communicated what they were doing. I rang him up and had a conversation with him - I said I am not interested what is going on with Leicester but speak to these two players who you know - one of them was Tom Curry.

Tuilagi spoke to England team-mate Tom Curry before signing for Sale

"I explained how we ran the place and said if you fancy it, give us a ring on Monday morning. He gave me a ring on Sunday night and said he would come over tomorrow and sign."

According to reports, Tuilagi was on £500,000 with the Tigers, but Sale managed to pick him up for £200,000 and he was going to sue the Tigers for the £300,000.

"This is not the medium to discuss what his personal terms are - but I will say that all your [the reports] numbers are wrong. What ever is going on with Leicester is down to him and his agent, but he was happy to agree to the terms that we agreed.

"I put it to him very simply - there were a lot of other clubs looking at him in the UK as well as abroad. The clubs abroad were taken out as he wants to play for England and play on the Lions tour. I said to him, 'why don't you come with us, we will get you to the best you will ever be - and you are pretty good at the minute'.

"If you are that good and you are playing 12-13 games for me, then we will be doing everything we can to sign you for your last contract. But if you want to go to France or Japan after the Lions tour, then a player of your ability can command what ever you want.

Jason Robinson in action for Sale

"That was the only conversation we had about money and he took my advice - and I am glad he did. Apart from Jason Robinson, I have never seen a player at Sale as complete as he is in training. Error count zero after three weeks. Fitness levels up here; attitude fantastic. He is just a great, great lad.

"He is straight into the senior player group, straight into the attacking group - it is seamless, it is if he has been here for a long time."