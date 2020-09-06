Team of the week: Semi Radradra joins All Blacks and centurion Jimmy Gopperth

Ruaridh McConnochie scored a try in each half against Harlequins

There were some standout performances from both hemispheres as the Premiership and Super Rugby AU hotted up.

Once again there was an exhibition of attacking rugby in New Zealand during a high-scoring thriller between the North and South, where a number of All Blacks impressed.

15. Jordie Barrett (South)

Barrett shaded a brilliant battle with Damian McKenzie in Wellington as the two All Blacks full-backs went head to head.

While McKenzie was electric on the counter-attack, Barrett kicked intelligently and showcased his strength by holding off Sevu Reece to touch down in the corner. He also put in some big tackles, including one on Hurricanes team-mate Ardie Savea.

14. Will Jordan (South)

The Crusader found the going tough in defence against the powerful Caleb Clarke but made a brilliant try-saving tackle on Sevu Reece at the end of the first half.

Jordan pounced onto a loose pass to put the South back in front on 58 minutes but the wing saved his best until last, brilliantly beating Mitchell Hunt in the air in the 85th minute to claim Richie Mo'unga's cross-field kick and score the winning try.

13. Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears)

Semi Radradra beat nine defenders against Worcester

We were spoilt for choice at outside centre this week, with Rieko Ioane shining for the North with a two-try display.

But the No 13 slot goes to Radradra after his rampaging display against Worcester. The brilliant Fijian was unstoppable with ball in hand, making three line breaks and beating nine defenders as he racked up 197 metres from 17 carries.

12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg (Sale Sharks)

Manu Tuilagi made a try-scoring return to Welford and he was ably assisted in the Sale midfield by Janse van Rensburg.

The South African's powerful ball-carrying and link play caused Leicester major problems. He made two clean breaks, beating five defenders and provided a try assist.

11. Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath)

McConnochie held off Chris Ashton to score his first try

Caleb Clarke was brilliant for the North in Wellington but McConnochie takes the No 11 shirt following his two-try display against Harlequins.

The England international reacted quickest after Quins botched a restart and did brilliantly to ground the ball before Chris Ashton forced him into touch.

McConnochie crossed again three minutes after the restart to make it five tries in four games, stepping on the gas to score after taking Cameron Redpath's offload.

10. Jimmy Gopperth (Wasps)

Jimmy Gopperth celebrates with Tom Willis after Wasps' win over Saracens

The Kiwi will have fond memories of his 100th Wasps appearance after kicking them to victory at Saracens.

Sarries were 1/50 favourites to beat the much-changed visitors but were undone by flawless display off the tee by Gopperth, who slotted 23 points.

9. Stephen Varney (Gloucester)

The scrum-half scored one try and created another in a man-of-the-match display against London Irish.

The Italy youth international sent Jack Stanley over for Gloucester's bonus-point try and crossed himself with four minutes remaining to clinch back-to-back wins for the Cherry and Whites.

1. Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs)

The England loosehead got through a mountain of work during his 61 minutes of action against Northampton.

Hepburn made 18 tackles and 10 carries and enjoyed a good tussle at scrum time with former All Black Owen Franks.

2. Agustin Creevy (London Irish)

The Exiles remain a work in progress but they have recruited a world-class operator in Creevy.

The former Pumas skipper was brilliant at the breakdown against Gloucester and a constant threat with ball in hand.

Creevy touched down off the back of a driving lineout to cap a fine display. He departed soon after and could only watch on as Irish relinquished their lead.

3. Nepo Laulala (South)

Quick-thinking by the tighthead saw him snipe over from a ruck for the South's first try and he impressed in the scrum against All Blacks team-mate Karl Tu'inukuafe.

4. Angus Blyth (Reds)

Angus Blyth impressed against the Brumbies

Blyth was a rock in defence as the Reds laid down a marker with a dominant win over the Brumbies in their final regular season fixture.

The in-form lock is being tipped for a Wallabies call-up and once again impressed with 13 tackles and a defensive turnover.

5. Matt Garvey (Gloucester)

Garvey was influential against his former employers, making a team-leading 19 tackles and winning three turnovers in the victory over London Irish.

6. Jannes Kirsten (Exeter Chiefs)

Jannes Kirsten got on the scoresheet against Northampton

The South African cantered over for Exeter's second try against Northampton after 12 minutes but that was only the beginning of an outstanding all-action display.

Kirsten made a team-leading 25 tackles and the joint-most carries (17) as Exeter's second string won at Franklin's Gardens.

7. Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester)

Ludow formed part of an impressive back row against London Irish, shining alongside Jake Polledri and Jack Clement.

The openside made 15 carries and won a defensive turnover, while making seven carries in attack.

He also shone at the lineout, stealing three of Irish's throws.

8. Isi Naisarani (Rebels)

Hoskins Sotutu justified his All Blacks call-up with another impressive outing on Saturday but he is edged out by Naisarani, who was central to the Rebels' dramatic late comeback against Western Force.

The Wallabies No 8 topped the tackle (14) and ball-carrying charts (18), making 81 metres with ball in hand as the Melbourne side left it until the last minute to book their place in the Super Rugby AU playoffs.