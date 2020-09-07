LISTEN: Wasps' Lee Blackett on the Will Greenwood podcast

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett is this week's guest

On this week's episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are joined by Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

The 37-year-old reflects on a crazy year which has seen him succeed Dai Young at Wasps and lead the team into the top four of the Gallagher Premiership.

Former Rotherham Titans and Leeds Tykes player Blackett discusses his route into coaching, who he talks to for advice and chats with the boys about his various nicknames.

There is plenty of news to discuss too, with Will airing some strong views on Owen Farrell's red card against Wasps at the weekend.

Danielle Waterman's retirement announcement, the return of community rugby and a review of the weekend's action on these shores and in the Southern Hemisphere all feature too.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!