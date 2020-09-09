Gallagher Premiership: Seven test positive in latest round of coronavirus testing

Two Premiership players and five members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

The positive tests came from five different clubs in the Gallagher Premiership.

"Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday 7 September, 1,032 players and club staff from Premiership clubs were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme," read a Premiership statement.

"Of those two players tested positive and five members of staff. The seven were from five different clubs.

"Those who tested positive and their close contacts will isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines."

Owen Farrell was sent off for a high tackle in Saracens' loss to Wasps

Owen Farrell will miss Saracens' Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster after being given a five-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson.

The England captain, 28, faced an online disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night to answer for the first red card of his career after being sent off on the hour mark of the Gallagher Premiership defeat at Allianz Park.

Farrell was dismissed for a high and reckless tackle on 18-year-old replacement full-back Atkinson, who was knocked out and will not train for at last two weeks because of concussion protocols.