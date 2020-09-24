Nigel Owens to referee 100th Test in Autumn Nations Cup

Nigel Owens will referee France's game with Italy on November 28

Nigel Owens will become the first referee to take charge of 100 Tests after World Rugby confirmed he will officiate November's Autumn Nations Cup match between France and Italy.

Owens is the longest serving member of World Rugby's elite international panel, notably taking charge of the 2015 Rugby World Cup final as well as several European Champions Cup finals.

The 49-year-old, who has been a referee for 17 years, cut his teeth in international rugby on the Sevens circuit in 2002, before taking charge of his first 15-man Test a year later when Portugal took on Georgia.

Joy Neville will perform TMO duties

World Rugby also confirmed Joy Neville will become the first woman to perform Television Match Official (TMO) duties at two matches - Wales vs Georgia and Scotland vs Fiji - after impressive performances in elite club rugby competitions.

Neville refereed the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final when New Zealand beat England.

Leicester Tigers chairman Peter Tom

Leicester chairman Peter Tom expects Gallagher Premiership clubs to fold as a result of new restrictions on crowds that also threaten the future of English professional rugby.

A telephone meeting of the top-flight's chairmen was held on Thursday morning to discuss a way through a crisis that has been renewed by government guidelines preventing fans from attending matches for up to six months.

"This is a disaster for Premiership Rugby and all the clubs involved," said Tom.

"I'm very worried about what the future for English professional rugby is. Nobody will be able to sustain this.

"Adjustments have been made to players' salaries and other cuts have been made, but if we have to go another six to nine months like this, it will be absolutely devastating.

"I believe Premiership clubs will go out of business. The whole of the Premiership would be threatened.

"Certain clubs have a different structure in the shape of an owner with lots and lots of money. But for the rest, these are brutal times.

"Myself and the board have two clear objectives - the survival of Leicester Tigers and improve our performance on the pitch."