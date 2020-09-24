Coronavirus: Four Premiership players test positive in latest round of Covid-19 testing

Four Premiership players and a member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

The five positive tests came from three different clubs with 1,056 tested.

A statement read: "Premiership Rugby can today (Thursday) confirm that on Tuesday, September 22, 1,056 players and club staff from Premiership clubs were tested as part of the PCR Covid-19 screening programme.

"Of those who were tested five people - from three different clubs - tested positive. Four of those who tested positive were players and one a member of staff.

"Those who tested positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

"Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided under any circumstances. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing."

Marland Yarde spoke to Sky Sports News after defending his Sale team-mates who decided not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Sharks wing condemned the treatment of some of his South African team-mates who had received death threats after choosing not to take the knee.

"I could share a story - Lood de Jager has adopted a black child and he hasn't taken a knee, so does that make him a racist? No, it doesn't, it's just purely on the gesture," Yarde said.

"People can have unity and ways of showing support against racism and I think that is what touched me the most because he has probably done a lot for black people and adopting a child is one of the most beautiful things you can do and to have death threats against him and his child, I think that is what really touched me.

"Knowing I had a baby at home as well, I think that is what really affected me the most.

"As a group we showed unity and support in our own way. Death threats will not make the world a better place."