Luther Burrell targets England recall after returning to rugby union

Luther Burrell says he has no regrets about his move to Super League

Luther Burrell hopes he can reignite his England career after returning to rugby union.

The 32-year-old centre, who has 15 caps for his country, signed for Premiership side Newcastle Falcons after leaving Warrington Wolves.

Burrell switched codes last year, joining Warrington from Northampton Saints, but failed to make the breakthrough in Super League.

"I'd love to play for my country again" he told Sky Sports News. "Is it in the back of my head? Of course it is. I'm a proud Englishman. I'd love to do that.

"Eddie (Jones) picks players on form. He's shown age doesn't matter.

"So if I'm playing well, I've still got his number, I'll drop him a text and see what he's up to!"

Burrell won the last of his 15 England caps against Australia in 2016

Burrell says has no regrets over the decision to try his hand in rugby league and believes it has extended his career.

"Do I regret it? It would be easy to say yes because it didn't work out, and I spit my dummy out over this, that and whatever, but no, I don't look at things like that," he added.

"I wish it could have been different. I wish I could have racked up plenty more Super League games and then decided to possibly move on on different terms, rather than being unhappy, but I don't regret it, no.

"I feel great. I've completely changed by engine and my body. I've dropped down to 100kgs, so I've lost 12kgs.

"I've got a lot of years left in me. I've basically not played rugby for a year - so that'll add a bit of time on.

"I just cannot wait. I'm hungry for success again. It's no joke, I've got the bit between my teeth."