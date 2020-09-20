Luther Burrell completes union switch to Newcastle Falcons

Luther Burrell is back in rugby union after a 16-month spell with Super League club Warrington

Luther Burrell has signed for Newcastle Falcons after switching codes from league to union following his Warrington exit.

The 32-year-old previously moved from the 15-man game to the 13-man version in June 2019, leaving Northampton Saints for Wolves, with whom his contract was terminated last week by mutual consent.

Burrell made just eight Super League appearances, the last of which came in the 36-0 defeat against Leeds on February 28 and will now again try his hand in union, where he was capped as a centre by England 15 times in a career which also included club spells at Leeds and Sale Sharks.

"Luther has expressed a real appetite to return to rugby union, he's in fantastic shape and it's great that we have been able to secure his signature," said Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards.

"His calibre speaks for itself in terms of the trophies he has won and the impact he has had in the game, and we're really looking forward to welcoming him into our squad.

"He hits some super lines in midfield, gets over the gain line and his link-up play will really bring the best out of the players around him. We have some outstanding young talent within our squad, but Luther just brings that experienced head which will help those guys to develop."

At the time of his Warrington departure, Burrell made it clear his next role would be in union, and says the decision to sign for Newcastle was an easy one.

"It didn't take any selling at all, to be honest," he said.

"I met Dean Richards for a bite to eat, I could see straightaway he's just a totally straightforward bloke, and that's how you get the best out of me. I left that meeting, got straight on the phone and said I wanted to sign for Newcastle, and it was all sorted out remarkably quickly from there."