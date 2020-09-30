South African Rugby Union vote to move four Super Rugby teams to expanded PRO16

South African bosses have voted to move their four Super Rugby franchises into an expanded PRO16 competition.

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has opted to switch the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers in a decision which would see the current PRO14 grow by two teams.

The SARU made the call at a specially convened meeting, which would see the Cheetahs exit the PRO Rugby competition.

Southern Kings are already set to be replaced in 2021 after being put into liquidation by the SARU.

Bosses at the current PRO14 competition would have to ratify the South African decision, but are understood to look favourably on the initiative.

South Africa chiefs will hope to keep one team in a reworked Super Rugby competition.

Chief executive Jurie Roux insisted South Africa Rugby's decision has proved a direct consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our members are excited about the prospect of a closer alignment with the PRO Rugby Championship and seeking a northern hemisphere future, but we would not have been taking this decision but for actions elsewhere," Roux said.

"We will advise our SANZAAR partners of the general meeting's decision. We remain part of the joint venture and will pursue the Super Series discussions in good faith."