Kurtley Beale: 'Racism exists everywhere', says Racing 92 and Australia full-back

Australia and Racing 92's Kurtley Beale says 'racism is everywhere' in exclusive interview

Racing 92 and Australia back Kurtley Beale talks exclusively to Sky Sports Rugby about racism and on how to get better inclusion for Aboriginal Australians within rugby....

Speaking as a guest on the latest episode of the Will Greenwood Podcast, Beale - a 31-year-old Australian of Aboriginal descent - expressed his views on racial equality, or lack thereof.

"I think that racism exists everywhere, there's no denying that," Beale told Sky Sports.

Beale has earned 92 caps in a Test career with Australia which began in 2009

"Back home, there was times where you definitely feel like you can see the casual racism that just happens on a weekly or daily basis. It's just definitely there, that's for sure.

"I think it's a problem that we need to fix fast, because racial injustice is not being able to give everyone equal opportunities. And I've been very blessed to be able to have an opportunity.

The 31-year-old joined French club Racing 92 in the summer

"You know, my family members - who probably had more talent than me - didn't get that opportunity to be able to express themselves or to better their lives."

Beale, capped 92 times by the Wallabies, is just the 14th player of Aboriginal descent to have represented Australia at Test level in rugby union.

In the history of Australian rugby, Beale is just the 14th player of Aboriginal descent

In the history of Wallabies rugby, dating back to 1899, Cecil Ramalli, Lloyd McDermott, the Ella Brothers (Mark, Glen and Garry), Lloyd Walker, Jim Williams, Andrew Walker, Wendell Sailor, Timanu Tahu, the Faingaa Twins (Sia'a and Anthony), Matt Hodgson and Beale make up the list.

How does Beale feel indigenous Australians could be better included within rugby?

"I think it's a struggle with the grassroots" he says.

"A lot of indigenous kids grow up to play rugby league or AFL, and so the battle's already lost at a very young age.

"I think it's the more you can get the game out to the remote areas. Show face, do rugby clinics, hand out posters or have some type of involvement in the communities. I think that's where it all begins.

"Probably over the last five, 10 years, I think that's where Australian rugby has struggled.

"Not just with the indigenous community, but I think just at a participation level, you know.

Rugby Australia venturing into and reaching out within remote, indigenous communities will increase participation, says Beale

"We need to be seeing the game in public schools rather than just private schools. So just trying to have that diverse kind of outlook.

"You talk about 14 [Aboriginal] players. I think that's the Ellas, myself, Andrew Walker, Wendell Sailor - these guys going back to communities, because they have that responsibility of influencing a lot of these kids as well who may dream about playing being a Wallaby."

To listen to all that and more from our exclusive interview with Kurtley Beale, listen to the full episode of the latest instalment of the Will Greenwood Podcast HERE.