LISTEN: Sam Underhill on Will Greenwood's podcast

​​​​​​Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox talk to Bath's Sam Underhill, and discuss the Premiership's calamitous end of season, the latest England training squad and more in the latest podcast episode...

Only one to place to start on this week's podcast, and that's the Premiership, as Greenwood and Cox give their thoughts on a quite extraordinary final weekend.

First, Sale Sharks - one of four clubs embroiled in a race to make the playoff places - returned 16 positive Covid-19 Tests, putting their clash with Worcester at risk. The Sharks released a statement saying the game was going ahead, while Warriors released one soon after urging caution.

The Premiership then took the decision to postpone the game until Wednesday, October 7. Meanwhile, several Northampton players were forced into self-isolation due to having played against Sale last Tuesday.

That, combined with injuries, left Saints with just two fit front-row players. But while the Sale game was postponed, Northampton's clash with Gloucester was cancelled outright. Confused? Most are. Hear what our duo think by listening to the pod.

The second major topic of conversation sees Eddie Jones' latest England training squad discussed, with 12 uncapped players called into a 28-man group.

Finally, Greenwood and Cox hear from Bath and England flanker Underhill, as he chats his side's superb form post-restart, but also the curious place they now find themselves in - fourth and currently in the playoff places having played all their games, but reliant on a Sale defeat to ultimately make those semi-finals.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!