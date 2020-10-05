England squad announcement: Eddie Jones names 12 uncapped players in training squad

Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt is one of 12 uncapped players in Eddie Jones' latest England training squad

Eddie Jones has named 12 uncapped players in an initial 28-man England training squad ahead of a busy October and November, which will see them compete the Six Nations and play in an Autumn Nations Cup.

The selected England squad will meet in London between Tuesday and Thursday, with players from Exeter, Wasps, Bristol, Bath, Sale and Worcester unable to attend due to Premiership commitments.

An updated squad will be confirmed ahead of England's next training camp from Thursday 15 to Saturday October 17.

Saracens wing Ali Crossdale, Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall, scrum-half Alex Mitchell and lock forwards Alex Moon and David Ribbans, Harlequins wing Nathan Earle, back-row Alex Dombrandt and prop Simon Kerrod, Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley and back-rows Lewis Ludlow and Jack Clermont, and Leicester Tigers prop Joe Heyes make-up the list of new faces.

"Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts now," Jones said on Monday.

Jones' England have six games coming up between October and November

"We have a three-day camp this week and another one next week, then we're into the week of our Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians. We'll be slowly building up, working on the basics and working on team cohesion.

"We're excited to be back together in camp representing England. This autumn we want to play for the fans and give them something to smile about."

England have six upcoming fixtures this autumn starting with the Quilter Cup against the Barbarians on Sunday, October 25, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Following a trip to Rome to face Italy a week later on October 31 in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations, England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Tests at Twickenham Stadium against Georgia (November 14, KO 3pm) and Ireland (November 21, KO 3pm), an away match vs Wales (November 28, KO 4pm) before returning to Twickenham for a placing match to determine final position in the competition (December 6, KO 2pm).

England's 28-man squad

Backs

Ali Crossdale, Saracens*

Elliot Daly, Saracens

Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*

Nathan Earle, Harlequins*

Owen Farrell, Saracens

George Ford, Leicester Tigers

Piers Francis, Northampton Saints

George Furbank, Northampton Saints

Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby

Joe Marchant, Harlequins

Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby

Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*

Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Forwards

Jack Clement, Gloucester Rugby*

Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*

Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers

Jamie George, Saracens

Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*

Maro Itoje, Saracens

Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*

Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester Rugby*

Alex Moon, Northampton Saints*

David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*

Jack Singleton, Gloucester Rugby

Billy Vunipola, Saracens

Mako Vunipola, Saracens

Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons

* Uncapped players