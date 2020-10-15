Ben Spencer left out of Eddie Jones 26-man training squad

Bath's Ben Spencer misses out of England's second training camp

England have left Ben Spencer out of their 26-man training squad for a three-day camp in preparations for a busy autumn schedule.

It is the second three-day training camp for the squad ahead of the return of international rugby this autumn and will run from Thursday 15 until Saturday October 17.

In addition, seven players will be in camp for reconditioning.

Eddie Jones during England training

A noticeable absence from the squad is Spencer who has been in superb form, however, Eddie Jones has overlooked the former Saracens half-back in favour of Ben Youngs, Willi Heinz and Alex Mitchell.

Jones has been able to select players from losing Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bath, plus Sale and Worcester, whose rearranged match last week was cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Sharks.

"We had a good three day camp last week working on the basics and developing our cohesion as a group," said Jones

"This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game."

England have six upcoming fixtures this autumn starting with the uncapped Quilter Cup against the Barbarians, live on Sky Sports on 25 October.

England's lock Maro Itoje runs during a recent training camp

Following a trip to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations, England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Forwards: Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Simon Kerrod, Beno Obano, David Ribbans, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Ali Crossdale, Elliot Daly, Tom de Glanville, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Willi Heinz, Ollie Lawrence,Joe Marchant,Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Thorley, Ben Youngs.

Reconditioning: Charlie Ewels, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Anthony Watson.