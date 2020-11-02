Monday's PRO14 wrap: Ulster, Zebre and Leinster all secure wins

Ulster's Michael Lowry scores a try

Zebre stun Ospreys, Ulster edge Cardiff while Leinster have too much firepower for Glasgow in Monday's PRO14 action.

Cardiff Blues 7-11 Ulster

Ulster maintained their unbeaten start to the PRO14 season with a hard-fought 11-7 victory over Cardiff in an uninspiring game at Rodney Parade.

Michael Lowry scored the only try and John Cooney added two penalties to secure Ulster's fourth straight win in the competition.

Rey Lee-Lo, who departed on a stretcher in the 57th minute, scored Blues' try which Jarrod Evans converted.

Matthew Morgan of Cardiff Blues is tackled by Louis Ludik

The game was a succession of scrums, mauls and injury delays, with the most serious appearing to be that for Lee-Lo who was carried off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment.

In the final quarter, Cooney extended his side's lead with a second penalty as Ulster recorded their second victory in Wales this season, having previously won 24-12 at Ospreys.

Zebre 23-17 Ospreys

Fly-half Antonio Rizzi bagged an 18-point haul as Zebre stunned Ospreys 23-17 in the Guinness PRO14.

Antonio Rizzi bagged 18 points for Zebre

Rizzi claimed a try, two conversions and three penalties as the Italians humbled their Welsh visitors, with flanker Renato Giammarioli also going over the whitewash.

Fly-half Josh Thomas and flanker Olly Cracknell crossed for Ospreys in the second half, but the visitors were unable to claw back enough ground to complete any kind of comeback.

Rhodri Jones dejected after Ospreys loss

The hosts raced into a commanding 17-0 lead by half-time, and had the fortitude to weather Ospreys' late comeback to claim a fine victory.

Rizzi's two second-half penalties proved the difference in the end, as the Italians hit back from their 63-8 hammering by Leinster on October 23.

Glasgow Warriors 19-32 Leinster

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien celebrates scoring a try with Harry Byrne.

Relentless Leinster maintained their perfect start to the Guinness PRO14 season as they pounded Glasgow 32-19 to claim a fourth straight bonus-point win.

Leo Cullen's champions had run in 18 tries in their first three games of the season and continued that free-scoring start as Tommy O'Brien, Luke McGrath, Scott Penny and Michael Bent crossed over at Scotstoun.

Glasgow's George Horne scores a try

George Horne, D'Arcy Rae and Thomas Gordon offered some resistance as they grabbed three tries for Glasgow but Danny Wilson's Warriors have now lost three of their four opening fixtures.