Antoine Dupont wins Six Nations best player award

Antoine Dupont's France narrowly missed out on the Six Nations title to England

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont has become the first Frenchman to win the Six Nations Championship's best player award.

Dupont received 46 per cent of votes submitted by fans in recognition of his creative brilliance in a tournament that saw a resurgence from Les Bleus.

The 23-year-old caught the eye with his bursts of speed from the back of the scrum, his perceptive passing and support running.

His 249 metres gained with ball in hand and 54 kicks for 1,543 metres were more than any other scrum-half, and led all players with 12 offloads.

Dupont scored France's first try in their 35-27 win over Ireland, which helped the French finish in second place behind England.

Also shortlisted were Dupont's team-mates Gregory Alldritt and Antoine Dupont, England duo Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs and Ireland's CJ Stander.

The inaugural women's Six Nations player of the championship award was won by England centre Emily Scarratt.

Emily Scarratt played a key role in England's Grand Slam victory

Scarratt became England's highest ever points scorer during this year's Women's Six Nations, as the Red Roses eased to a second consecutive Grand Slam triumph.