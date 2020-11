Sean Maitland and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne added to Scotland squad for Autumn Nations Cup

Sean Maitland has been recalled to the Scotland squad

Saracens winger Sean Maitland and Exeter scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne have been drafted into Scotland's squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup.

Maitland was dropped ahead of the final Six Nations match against Wales last weekend following his involvement in the breach of coronavirus protocols that saw Barbarians' game against England cancelled.

However, the 32-year-old returns to the fold alongside Hidalgo-Clyne, who is the only new inclusion to head coach Gregor Townsend's original selection at the beginning of October.

Hidalgo-Clyne won the last of his 12 Scotland caps two years ago but was part of the Exeter squad that claimed the European Rugby Champions Cup and the English Premiership double last month.

Townsend said: "We welcome Sam Hidalgo-Clyne into camp after a successful time with Exeter Chiefs and he will add further competition at scrum-half."

It was revealed on Wednesday that stand-offs Finn Russell and Adam Hastings will miss Scotland's fixtures against Italy, France and Fiji this month because of injuries sustained in the 14-10 victory over Wales in Llanelli.

Maitland (right) was dropped for the final Six Nations match against Wales after breaching coronavirus protocols while on Barbarians duty

Racing 92 player Russell is expected to be out for two months because of a groin problem, while Hastings is facing double that amount of time on the sidelines as he requires surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

That leaves the Glasgow Warriors playmaker unlikely to feature in next year's Six Nations campaign.

Townsend added: "It's obviously disappointing to lose two quality players like Finn and Adam, who had both been playing well.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has also been added to the squad for the games against Italy, France and Fiji

"However, this provides an opportunity to other players to come into the team and lead our attack.

"The squad adapted well at the weekend to the enforced changes and we have belief in those in our squad that can step up to play at stand-off."

Lock Richie Gray, back-rower Rob Harley and winger Ratu Tagive have been released back to Glasgow.

Full Scotland squad for Autumn Nations Cup

Forwards: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Cowan (London Irish), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Exeter Chiefs), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Steele (London Irish), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors)