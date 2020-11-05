Tri-Nations: Reece Hodge one of six Australia changes against New Zealand

Reece Hodge will play his first test for Australia at fly-half against New Zealand after coach Dave Rennie made six changes for the second Tri-Nations encounter.

With James O'Connor still beset by a knee problem that saw him miss last weekend's 43-5 loss to the All Blacks, Hodge was named in the side in place of Noah Lolesio, who struggled on debut in Sydney.

An injury to lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto also sees Rob Simmons, who is set to earn his 104th cap, coming into the second row alongside Matt Philip.

While Hodge and Simmons add plenty of experience to the team, Rennie also continues to blood youngsters with right winger Tom Wright and blindside flanker Lachlan Swinton handed their international debuts.

Rugby league convert Wright replaces Filipo Daugunu outside a new centre partnership made up of Queensland youngsters Jordan Petaia and Hunter Paisami.

Australia were convincingly beaten by New Zealand on Halloween

Tom Banks was named at full-back ahead of the experienced Dane Haylett-Petty, who drops out of the entire 23 along with centre Irae Simone.

Angus Bell could also make his test debut off the bench after being named as back-up to loosehead prop James Slipper, who will become the 13th Australian to win 100 test caps.

New Zealand in training this week ahead of Saturday's clash in Brisbane

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Ian Foster has named the following team to face Australia.

Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Karl Tu'inukuafe, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Alex Hodgman, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Cullen Grace, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.