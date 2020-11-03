England Grand Slam champion Abbie Ward on Will Greenwood's podcast

Abbie Ward joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on this week's podcast to reflect on England's Grand Slam triumph.

It was back-to-back Women's Six Nations Grand Slams for England after their 54-0 win over Italy.

Ward produced a player-of-the-match performance for the Red Roses, scoring their fourth try before half-time in Parma.

She chats about winning the Grand Slam, life inside the England camp, and how her husband Dave (Ward), former Harlequins hooker, helped her train during the first lockdown to get back from injury.

Ward also looks ahead to the World Cup next year and Will asks her whether the Red Roses get the respect that they deserve.

Also on the agenda is a look at the men's tournament where England were crowned champions after beating Italy - they had a nervous wait to see what happened in the France vs Ireland game, but despite France winning, their winning margin was not enough and England claimed the spoils.

The duo also reflect on the All Blacks' record-breaking win over Australia in Sydney and Will picks his team of the week.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!