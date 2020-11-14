England 40-0 Georgia player ratings: Home side's forwards shine in Autumn Nations Cup
England's forwards shone the most in their 40-0 victory over Georgia at Twickenham for the visitors' first ever visit to the home of English rugby. Hooker Jamie George grabbed a hat-trick, while the pack scrummaged well and dominated at the lineout.
Last Updated: 14/11/20 5:53pm
England player ratings from Eddie Jones' side's 40-0 Autumn Nations Cup victory over Georgia at Twickenham as forwards stand out...
15 Elliot Daly: Appeared on the scoresheet and was tidy, but did not light up Twickenham on his return. 6/10
14 Jonathan Joseph: Limped off in the first half with an injury to end an otherwise successful conversion to wing. 6/10
13 Ollie Lawrence: Never saw enough ball to prove he can emulate the power of Manu Tuilagi. 6/10
12 Henry Slade: England didn't get the best out of him at inside-centre. Rethink needed. 6/10
11 Jonny May: Now experiencing his longest try-less run under Eddie Jones. 6/10
10 Owen Farrell: Back at fly-half for England and failed to make an impact against dogged opponents. 6/10
9 Ben Youngs: Given a battle by his opposite number but finished the afternoon in credit. 6/10
1 Ellis Genge: Fiery and confrontational, he rampaged into the white wall. 7/10
2 Jamie George: Became the first England hooker to score a hat-trick. Man-of-the-match display. 8/10
3 Will Stuart: Contributed to a dominant scrum display as the screw was turned on Georgia. 8/10
4 Charlie Ewels: Repeatedly caught the line-out ball that led to George's tries. A force in the tight. 7/10
5 Joe Launchbury: Another engine room giant who threw himself at a side who kept on coming. 7/10
6 Maro Itoje: Switched to blindside flanker and was everywhere, making his presence felt in all departments. 8/10
7 Jack Willis: A try-scoring debutant who clearly has a long international future ahead of him. 7/10
8 Billy Vunipola: Started strongly but faded as the game wore on. Not his usual safe self. 6/10
Replacements - Max Malins made his debut off the bench and while Eddie Jones sent on the cavalry, it did not have quite the desired impact. 6/10