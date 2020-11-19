Rugby World Cup 2021: England to face France, South Africa and Fiji in pool C

England have won their last six meetings with France

England have been drawn with France, South Africa and Fiji in pool C at the Rugby World Cup 2021.

Top seeds and hosts New Zealand, who have won the competition a record five times, have been drawn in pool A with neighbours Australia, Wales and the winner of the Final Qualification Tournament.

Third seeds Canada are in pool B alongside USA and the winners of the Asia and Europe qualifiers.

The ninth edition of the tournament will take place in New Zealand for the first time, with games in Auckland and Whangarei between September 18 and October 16 next year.

The losing teams from the Asia and Europe qualifier will enter the Final Qualification Tournament, along with Samoa and the winner of a play-off between Colombia and Kenya.

Wales will face five-time champions New Zealand in pool A

With international rugby largely disrupted this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the seedings for the draw were based on world rankings from January 1.

England have since moved above New Zealand to No 1 in the world rankings after a 33-10 win over France earlier this month which extended their unbeaten run to nine games.

The last defeat for the Red Roses came in July 2019 against New Zealand, the same side who beat England in the final of the World Cup in 2017.

England were crowned Women's Six Nations champions earlier this month

France, who have lost to England in the last six meetings between the two sides, have yet to reach a World Cup final but have finished third on six occasions and were fourth at the 2010 tournament in England.

South Africa's best performance at a World Cup is 10th - in 2010 and 2014 - and are appearing at just their fourth tournament, while Fiji are newcomers to the finals.

Wales have been drawn against the Black Ferns for the second successive World Cup, losing 44-12 in Dublin three years ago.

The draw in full -

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Final Qualification Tournament winner

Pool B: Canada, USA, Europe qualifier, Asia qualifier

Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fiji