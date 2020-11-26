Wales are prepared for massive test against confident England side, says Wayne Pivac

Wales Head Coach Wayne Pivac is fully aware of the England threat

Wales boss Wayne Pivac is braced for England to test his team "across the park" in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash at Parc y Scarlets.

England head to west Wales with a powerful starting line-up and six forwards on the bench, while head coach Eddie Jones has said he hopes his players can bring an intensity that Wales will not have faced before.

"We expect nothing less than a confident Eddie Jones making comments like that because he is in a position where he can do it," Pivac said.

"The boys have been playing very well in that white jersey. It's nothing that we wouldn't expect and, if anything, it just adds to the occasion.

Full steam ahead for Saturday ➾ Mae'r dwyster wedi cynyddu. #AutumnNationsCup pic.twitter.com/zChYLx3uU8 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 25, 2020

"It is a very strong team, it's close to a World Cup squad, so we know that it will be a very big day at the office for us. They are going to test us across the park.

"It's exactly what we need, and we will get questions asked. Looking ahead to the Six Nations, we will know exactly where this squad is at and the individuals selected this time around.

"If you think you are ever going to get up for a match, one would suspect that this will be the match. Motivation won't be an issue for us.

"We are going to have to bring a lot of physicality, we know that, and that is going to have to be over 80 minutes with the bench they will unload into the game at some stage."

Justin Tipuric was injured during the clash against Georgia

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams will make his first Wales start for four years, and flanker James Botham - grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham - retains his place in a back row missing Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

Tipuric suffered a head knock during the victory over Georgia last weekend, and Navidi remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Pivac added: "Both were (close), but they still have the odd symptom, which means they've been ruled out.

"We are hopeful that one, if not both, will be available for Italy (Wales' probable play-off opponents on Saturday week). If so, we will probably use them at some stage in that game."