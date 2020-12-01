LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On the latest episode of the Will Greenwood Podcast, Will and Rupert Cox tackle some of the big issues in rugby and we hear from Emily Scarratt.

The pair discuss Argentina's Pablo Matera losing the captaincy and being suspended along with team-mates Guido Petti and Santiago Socino for posting racist and xenophobic comments on social media between 2011 and 2013, and what the lasting impact is likely to be.

There is a look ahead to Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final with a focus on selection issues France head coach Fabien Galthie is having to wrestle with, as well as the debate around England's style of rugby.

Will updates his British & Irish Lions Ladder too, picking out who is impressing for the Home Nations with another week of international action in the books.

Plus, England Women's star Scarratt is this week's guest on the back of the Red Roses concluding a successful Six Nations campaign and two wins over France this autumn.