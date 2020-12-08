Steve Thompson: I can't remember World Cup final win with England in 2003

4:03 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson says a lack of care for player welfare could be one of the reasons he can't remember the playing in the final 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson says a lack of care for player welfare could be one of the reasons he can't remember the playing in the final

England World Cup winner Steve Thompson says he can't remember playing in the 2003 final - something he believes is a result of brain damage he sustained playing rugby.

The ex-hooker is one of eight former rugby union players taking legal action against the game's authorities after being diagnosed with brain damage, which they claim is a result of their playing career.

Thompson is one of three players named, the others being Alix Popham and Michael Lipman, who will each file claims against World Rugby as well as the RFU or Welsh RU, depending upon where they played their rugby.

The legal firm representing the players, who have already spoken to more than 100 former players, believe the claims could eventually be on the same scale as the class action that the NFL faced from former players in 2012.

For Thompson, the severity of the consequences of playing rugby hit home when he was watching repeats of the World Cup 17 years ago and could not remember being on the field.

Thompson won 73 international caps during a nine-year period with England

"This is the problem, I don't remember any of it," Thompson said. "The World Cup was on during the Covid period and in the evenings they were replaying the games. I've never watched the games.

"Obviously during the World Cup we would have looked at clips at how we could get better for the next game, but I've never actually watched all the games all the way through.

"I was watching a game where England are playing, and I can see that I'm there, but I can't remember any of it. I can't remember being there whatsoever or being in Australia.

"I also watched clips of the New Zealand games on YouTube, when we beat them in Twickenham and also won in New Zealand. I'm there but I can't remember any of it.

"I talked to the specialist about it and they say when you've had significant head trauma through that period, it's like your head's a camera and someone has just taken the film out. The camera is there but it's not recording."

The issue of head injuries in sport was highlighted again recently by the clash between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez which left the latter with a fractured skull

When asked if he felt like players' health and wellbeing was a priority in the World Cup, Thompson said: "No, [we were] bits of meat. When you come back and look at the stats and what happened - we played on the Saturday, landed back on the Monday or Tuesday, and suddenly it was back into training (with your clubs) and straight into league and European Cup games.

"When you look back, if someone got a dead leg or a hamstring, it's like they can't train. But if you got a bang on the head it was like, 'don't worry, you'll be alright, you'll get over it. Just get back in there'.

"That was happening a lot of the time. If someone got a stinger to their shoulder they'd say, 'we've got to make sure we manage that'. They went from having rehab, which is after you're injured, to prehab, to stop you getting injured and pulling muscles.

"There was nothing for the head. When you look at it, they had evidence, they had everything there, but nothing was being done."

Front-row Thompson was a key player in England's 2003 World Cup triumph

Thompson believes the realities of head injuries in rugby - and their stark consequences - will lead to early retirements but that players should focus on their lives away from the game and not be forced to take the types of risks he was.

He said: "Are players, because of our findings and what's happened to us, going to have to retire early? Yeah, they will. But I tell you one thing, I wouldn't mind sitting down with them.

"If they're 24 years old and think their world has ended, I'd say try and be 42 with young kids, and you can't remember what you're supposed to do with them. It's hard - 42, I could have a few more years ahead of me, and you're not going to be able to remember stuff. You can't remember anyway. There's a lot more in life that is a lot more important than rugby."

The RFU and Thompson's club side for the majority of his career, Northampton Saints, have been contacted for a response.

