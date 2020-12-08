Chris Robshaw among Barbarians suspended, fined and given community work for Covid breaches

Chris Robshaw has also been given community work as part of his punishment

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has been banned for four weeks and fined two weeks' salary for breaching coronavirus protocols while on duty with the Barbarians.

Robshaw is among the 13 Barbarians players who were punished by the RFU on Tuesday for their actions ahead of the non-cap international against England at Twickenham on October 25, which resulted in the cancellation of the match.

In total the 13 players have been banned for 85 weeks, with 44 weeks suspended subject to conditions being met and 41 weeks of bans to be taken concurrently.

The players have been fined a total of 18.5 weeks' salary and ordered to undertake a total of 630 hours of community service.

A number of players went out in London on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21.

Footage emerged on social media of Robshaw, Sean Maitland, Jackson Wray, Joel Kpoku, Fergus McFadden and Manu Vunipola - among others - drinking alcohol at the Running Horse pub in Mayfair on one of the evenings.

England's game against the Barbarians was cancelled as a result of the breach

It later emerged that some of those who broke Covid-19 regulations provided false statements during the Rugby Football Union's investigation.

Six players - Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth, Wray, McFadden, Juan Pablo Socino and Alex Lewington - were given five-week suspensions reduced to two weeks for the breach, on the condition they do 50 hours of unpaid rugby community work and there is "no further off-field offending" by the players. They were also suspended for an additional two weeks for "false account" and fined two weeks' wages.

Maitland, Calum Clark and Tim Swinson, were handed four-week bans for the breach, with three weeks suspended under the same stipulations, banned for two weeks for "false account" and fined one-and-a-half weeks' wages.

Kpoku, Vunipola and Tom de Glanville were handed three-week bans for the breach which suspended under condition of community work and no further offences, banned for two weeks for "false account" and fined one week's wages.

Simon Kerrod was given a two-week suspension for the Covid breach and fined a week's wages.

