Team of the week: Players from Premiership, PRO14, Top 14 and Currie Cup combine

Sam Simmonds was once again superb for Exeter

The standout players from the Premiership, PRO14, Top 14 and Currie Cup combine in our last TOTW for 2020.

15. Lima Sopoaga (Wasps)

An excellent kicking display from the former All Black as he added 16 points to the Wasps tally. Recovered from an early defensive error that handed Sale their first try, but bounced back to produce a positive performance.

14. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)

Teddy Thomas breaks clear for Racing 92

Racing were in fine form as they demolished Agen 45-10 in their Top 14 clash. Thomas was threatening all evening with ball in hand, scoring their sixth try, and defensively strong as well.

13. Julien Fumat (Pau)

Fumat was full of running as Pau beat Stade Francais in their Top 14 encounter. Carried well, beating four defenders and he scored their first try.

12. Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints)

Hutchinson controlled the game for the Saints in midfield, creating space for those around him and reading the game well.

11. Gabin Villiere (Toulon)

Ioan Lloyd was mesmerising for Bristol against Quins, but Villiere scored a hat-trick of tries as Toulon beat Clermont 27-9 to remain in fourth in the Top 14.

10. Ian Madigan (Ulster)

Ian Madigan's 22-point haul helped Ulster beat Connacht. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

His 22-point haul saw Ulster ease past Connacht in their PRO14 clash on Sunday.

9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Randall was key in getting Bristol back on track after a disappointing first half - reacted well to Pat Lam's telling off at the break. Supplied plenty of quick ball and his sniping runs had the Quins defence in bits. A strong kicking game as well.

1. Boan Venter (Cheetahs)

He may have been yellow-carded for making contact with the head in a tackle but he was pivotal for the Cheetahs in their win over the Sharks. A dominant scrummaging display and his try towards the end helped his team secure the bonus-point win.

2. Sam Matavesi (Northampton Saints)

A big showing from the hooker was much better with his arrows and also carried well. Strong at the breakdown too.

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen (Wasps)

A massive shift from Toomaga-Allen who lasted the full eighty minutes as Wasps' front row stores were depleted. As the game wore on, he became more and more dominant at the set-piece and showed his commitment with some strong carries at the end.

A massive shift from Toomaga-Allen who lasted the full eighty minutes as Wasps' front row stores were depleted. As the game wore on, he became more and more dominant at the set-piece and showed his commitment with some strong carries at the end.

4. Will Rowlands (Wasps)

A man of the match performance from Rowlands against the Sharks who never stopped working.

5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs)

A big defensive display from Gray once again including holding up Ruan Ackermann over the line to deny him a try. Carried strongly and did well to score his try too.

6. Steven Luatua (Bristol Bears)

𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 😎



4⃣ tries yesterday - which was the pick of the bunch? 🍇 #HARvBRI | #BristolBears pic.twitter.com/EntNFhzFPW — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) December 27, 2020

A classy display from Luatua who seemed to be everywhere for the Bears. Scored a try of his own and assisted in two more - including their bonus-point try when he found Niyi Adeolokun on the wing with a wonderful offload. A mention for Dave Ewers who was outstanding for the Chiefs.

7. Jordi Murphy (Ulster)

A man of the match performance from Murphy as he was a defensive dynamo, finishing off with 17 tackles. Ruled the breakdown area and finished off with a try.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

Simmonds seems to be a constant in our team of the week and he rounds off 2020 with another eye-catching display. He scored twice against Gloucester - bringing his tally up to eight tries in five games, and was superb around the park in attack and defence.