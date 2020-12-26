Boxing Day Gallagher Premiership: Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Northampton Saints victorious

Joe Simmonds was crucial again as Exeter Chiefs maintained their perfect start to the Premiership

Recap all of Saturday's Boxing Day Gallagher Premiership action, as Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints clinched victories...

Harlequins 19-27 Bristol Bears

Captain Steven Luatua inspired Bristol Bears to a 27-19 victory at Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership as they came from behind at the Twickenham Stoop.

Brilliant second-half performance from the @BristolBears



After an intense half time talk from Pat Lam, the Bears responded with 3 tries after the break to seal a hard-earned bonus-point win over Harlequins

The former New Zealand international's try gave the Bears the lead for the first time, after an earlier break from him had helped drag them back into the picture following a difficult opening half.

Quins led 9-0 approaching the break but they rarely got out of their own half after it, as Bristol ultimately scored four tries in recording their third league win in a row.

Fiji centre Semi Radradra was making his first Premiership start of the season for Bristol, while winger Louis Lynagh - son of Australia great Michael Lynagh - was making his full league debut for Harlequins.

Exeter Chiefs 28-20 Gloucester

Exeter bounced back from the outbreak of coronavirus that had swept through their squad to maintain a perfect start to their Gallagher Premiership title defence with a 28-20 victory over Gloucester.

It's another big 5 points for Exeter Chiefs, as they maintain their perfect start to the season. Gloucester gave as good as they got at Sandy Park, but another two tries by Sam Simmonds made all the difference in Devon

The disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19, forcing the cancellation of their Champions Cup match against Toulouse a week earlier, was evident in a laboured first half.

But inspired by the Simmonds brothers, the double winners ignited to deliver a fourth-successive bonus-point victory and equal the previous best start to a season registered by Saracens in 2018/19.

No 8 Sam Simmonds lifted his try tally for the Premiership campaign to eight with a pair of touchdowns that underpinned the second-half surge, but his brother Joe Simmonds was equally influential at fly-half.

Joe Simmonds completed all four conversions to finish with eight points and the Chiefs captain also went desperately close to scoring a try.

Northampton Saints 29-10 Worcester Warriors

Northampton Saints finally ended their Franklin's Gardens losing streak in their last game of 2020 as they beat Worcester Warriors 29-10 on Boxing Day.

The Northampton Saints have their first win of the season



Nearly 4 months of misery for Northampton fans ends tonight, as they battled to a well-earned victory against Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens

Dan Biggar was in the thick of the action, scoring one try, setting up another for Alex Mitchell and also finding himself in the sin-bin.

Northampton, who had previously lost all eight Gallagher Premiership home games in 2020 and had not won anywhere since beating London Irish at The Stoop in August, finished the job with Mike Haywood pocketing a late bonus-point score.