Coronavirus: Nineteen positive tests in latest Premiership Rugby screening

Northampton's Premiership game with Leicester was cancelled after Saints returned a number of positive tests for coronavirus

Premiership Rugby clubs have returned 19 positive tests in the latest round of testing - down from last week's total of 33.

The tests - carried out on Monday and Tuesday - saw 981 players and management from 12 clubs screened as part of the league's program.

Of those who were tested, 19 people - from eight different clubs - tested positive. Sixteen of those who tested positive were players and three were members of staff.

Those who tested positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the Public Health England-agreed guidelines.

Last week, 33 people - 24 players and nine members of staff - tested positive from a group of 951 screened.

Premiership Rugby recently implemented a rule banning face-to-face celebrations as part of new measures aimed at reducing the amount of fixtures lost to postponements.

Ice baths are also off-limits, and players are also now forbidden from shaking hands at full-time. Team meetings must take place outdoors or virtually.

The new measures come after five matches were cancelled in 12 days due to coronavirus outbreaks - including Saturday's east midlands derby between Northampton and Leicester.