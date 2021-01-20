Six Nations: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend calls up uncapped quartet; Finn Russell also returns

0:32 Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he's 'delighted' by Cameron Redpath's decision to make himself available for Scotland, with the Bath centre having previously represented England at youth level Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he's 'delighted' by Cameron Redpath's decision to make himself available for Scotland, with the Bath centre having previously represented England at youth level

Gregor Townsend has named four uncapped players in his Scotland squad for this year's Six Nations.

Hookers David Cherry and Ewan Ashman have been handed call-ups, with Stuart McInally not included after suffering a neck injury in a weight training session recently.

Second row Alex Craig and centre Cameron Redpath, whose father Bryan won 60 caps for Scotland, complete the uncapped quartet and head coach Townsend has backed them to shine.

Head Coach Gregor Townsend has named a 35-man squad for the 2021 @SixNationsRugby Championship.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/3aZq7l4WDe — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 20, 2021

"As coaches we have selected a group which we believe can build on the work our players put in throughout the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign and kick on again in terms of performance levels," Townsend said.

"The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level."

Elsewhere, inspirational fly-half Finn Russell returns to the squad after suffering an injury in last year's Six Nations clash with Wales and then missing the Autumn Nations Cup.

The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level. Gregor Townsend

Second row Grant Gilchrist is back too after being forced to withdraw from the Autumn Nations Cup squad ahead of the tournament due to injury.

Returning to the 35-man squad, split between 20 forwards and 15 backs, are back rower Gary Graham, winger Byron McGuigan, hooker Grant Stewart and prop Alan Dell.

Townsend, whose side kick off their Six Nations campaign against England on February 6, has also chosen just two scrum-halves in Ali Price and Scott Steele selected.

Finn Russell is set to be back in a Scotland shirt for the Six Nations

"Our tournament gets off to a fantastic start with a fixture we look forward to every year against England and the opportunity to win back the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham," Townsend said.

"We are very aware how different this year's competition will be due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also provides a huge amount of positivity and enjoyment for millions of supporters and we are looking forward to contesting every match and giving this championship our very best."

Meanwhile, the up-and-coming trio of Edinburgh back row Rory Darge, and Glasgow Warriors pair of Rufus MacLean and scrum-half Jamie Dobie have been invited to train with the squad when they start their camp on Saturday.

Scotland 2021 Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Simon Berghan, David Cherry, Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Gary Graham, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Oli Kebble, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Stewart, Rory Sutherland, Blade Thomson, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs: Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Finn Russell, Scott Steele, Duncan Taylor, Jaco van der Walt, Duhan van der Merwe.