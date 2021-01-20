Eddie Jones isolating after Matt Proudfoot tests positive for coronavirus

Eddie Jones (right) is isolating after forwards coach Matt Proudfoot (left) tested positive for coronavirus

England head coach Eddie Jones is isolating after one of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot returned a positive test ahead of England's Six Nations training camp, which begins next Wednesday.

Jones and attack coach Simon Amor have been identified as close contacts and must isolate for 10 days, in accordance with Government guidelines.

If the pair return negative tests following their period of isolation, they will be able to join the England camp next Thursday.

The Rugby Football Union says Proudfoot is asymptomatic.

The Covid tests were carried out as part of England's testing regime ahead of the Six Nations, which begins on February 6.

Jones is set to name a 28-man squad on Friday, with England's first game coming against Scotland at Twickenham.

England to be without Ryles for Six Nations

England must stage their Six Nations title defence without respected assistant coach Jason Ryles.

In a significant setback to Jones, Ryles and his family have decided not to relocate from Australia to London this month because of the lockdown in place for the coronavirus crisis.

New arrivals into the UK now have to quarantine for 10 days.

At this stage it is undecided whether Ryles will be replaced for the Six Nations, but it is hoped he will be available for the summer tour to North America.