England call-up Paolo Odogwu signs Wasps contract extension

Paolo Odogwu in action for Wasps

Recent England call-up Paolo Odogwu has signed a new contract with Wasps, the Premiership outfit confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old's extension - which is unspecified in length - comes on the back of the centre's inclusion in Eddie Jones' 2021 England Six Nations squad on Friday.

Odogwu, who is also eligible to represent Italy via his father, joined Wasps from Sale Sharks ahead of the 2019/20 season.

With six tries in eight games so far this season and a Premiership-high 367 metres and 12 clean breaks, Odogwu has been in sensational form, and his commitment to Wasps comes as a big positive for the club.

"We are very happy that Paolo has committed his future to Wasps," Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @notoriousPCO has extended his contract with the club!



✅ Wasps top try scorer this season

✅ @EnglandRugby @SixNationsRugby squad Friday

✅ New contract Monday #MondayMotivation



More at 👇 https://t.co/BbUQjUgMVb pic.twitter.com/8Zks9SgKKC — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) January 25, 2021

"He has been a revelation this season, showing to everyone the exciting player we knew he was. We look forward to seeing much more of that excitement in a Wasps shirt over the coming seasons."

"I'm really happy to have extended my time at Wasps," Odogwu added.

"I'm having a great time playing in this team at the moment and I've felt at home ever since I joined the environment. There's a great culture and buzz about the place and working with all the coaches over the past couple of years has given me the confidence in my ability and the opportunity to show what I can do on the field.

"I have really loved my time at the club so far. All the squad are working hard to build on the progress we have made recently and I'm excited about being part of Wasps' future."