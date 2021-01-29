Bulls vs Sharks: South Africa's World Cup stars face off in the Currie Cup final on Sky Sports

Duane Vermeulen will captain the Bulls in the Currie Cup final on Saturday

The Bulls host the Sharks in Saturday's Currie Cup final on Sky Sports, with World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen and Lukhanyo Am captaining the two sides in Pretoria.

Vermeulen's Bulls won Super Rugby Unlocked at the end of last year, South Africa's domestic competition that replaced the annual Super Rugby tournament which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulls beat the Sharks 41-14 during that competition in October, which followed a 49-28 victory for Jake White's side in a friendly the month before.

However, the Sharks claimed revenge in the form of a 32-29 Currie Cup success in Durban last month, courtesy of a late Yaw Penxe try from Curwin Bosch's crossfield kick.

Last week the Bulls saw off the Lions 26-21 in their semi-final in Pretoria, with White saying in the aftermath: "We have secured a place in the final but we still have 80 minutes to play.

Vermeulen and Lukhanyo Am were team-mates in the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory, but face off in opposition camps this weekend

"There are no second chances in play-off rugby and our opponents are just as eager to lift this coveted trophy. Our job is to prevent this from happening and ensuring that the Currie Cup returns to Loftus Versfeld."

White has made only one change to his team this week, hooker Johan Grobbelaar getting the nod ahead of Schalk Erasmus, who provides cover on the bench.

In the backline, Morne Steyn's experience will be vital for the Bulls, as will the electric pace of Stravino Jacobs, who scored two tries in the semi-final. The winger, who turns 21 next month, played for South Africa U20 last year and hails from the same school that produced Springboks Schalk Burger, Jean de Villiers and 2019 World Cup winner Handre Pollard.

The Bulls also have flying sevens star Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right wing, as well as former Munster flanker Arno Botha covering the loose forwards on the bench.

Meanwhile, Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named the same matchday 23 that beat Western Province in their play-off last week, making just one change to the run-on side as Jaden Hendrikse starts ahead of Sanele Nohamba at scrum-half.

"We are thrilled to have secured a place in the final but we accept that we have a massive assignment at Loftus on Saturday afternoon," said Sharks No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe. "But it's an assignment we're really excited about, especially as not a lot of players in our squad have been in finals, so this is a very special occasion."

The front row battle will be a particularly fearsome one, with Springboks Trevor Nyakane and Thomas du Toit wearing the respective No 3 jerseys on Saturday, while Ox Nche and Lizo Gqoboka are two young looseheads who will want to impress Rassie Erasmus following the retirement of veteran Bok prop forward Tendai Mtawarira.

"I must compliment our pack for the resilience and energy they showed last week," Notshe added. "But we know we are up against a very mean Bulls pack and we will need more of that effort this Saturday."

Bulls: 15 David Kriel, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 1 Lizo Gqoboka, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 5 Ruan Nortje, 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Elrigh Louw, 8 Duane Vermeulen (c).

Replacements: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Jan Uys, 20 Arno Botha, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Marnus Potgieter.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 1 Ox Nche, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 6 Dylan Richardson, 7 Henco Venter, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: 16 Daniel Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Manie Libbok.