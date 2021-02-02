Tom Curry welcomes England's 'Love Island' culture for Six Nations

England launch their title defence against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday with Tom Curry, the all-action Sale flanker, plotting a path to France 2023

Tom Curry welcomes England's wintry 'Love Island' culture as a way to keep spirits high amid the strict safety measures designed to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.

Among the new protocols introduced for the Six Nations is a directive that any socialising must take place outdoors at the defending champions' camp at The Lensbury.

A giant chess set is among the games available and to keep the players warm in the winter a firepit has been set up in emulation of the hit reality TV show.

Full-back Elliot Daly has described it as "Love Island without the weather" and Curry agreed: "It's just like that - just with added rain and cold.

"There are different ways to embrace these rules and changes and the fire pit, table tennis, outdoor chess - big outdoor chess - are exciting. You just have to bring your jacket. We have to make sure we are adhering to the rules.

"We have more time by ourselves too. We still have coffees round the fire, but there is also a bit more invention when you are by yourself - books, research, anything."

England launch their title defence against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday with Curry, the all-action Sale flanker, plotting a promising path to France 2023.

"Commenting on a World Cup that's two-and-a-half years away is probably quite a big thing, but in the here and the now and with our attention focused towards this Six Nations, there is definitely a feeling that something's growing," the 22-year-old said.

"We are not deluded. We know it's going to take a lot of hard work and we're going to have to get better and try new things.

"We know we haven't reached our full potential yet and that's the really exciting thing."