England defence coach John Mitchell signs contract extension to 2023 World Cup

England defence coach John Mitchell has signed a contract extension that keeps him in his role until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

The former All Blacks boss joined Eddie Jones' management team in 2018 after Paul Gustard departed for Harlequins and his responsibilities also include overseeing development of the back row.

"I'm really happy to sign this contract extension. I'm thoroughly enjoying my time here with England and working with such a talented group of players, coaches and staff," Mitchell said.

"It takes a long time to really build these relationships and I wanted to continue to carry on the work that we're all doing to achieve just what we're capable of here with England.

"I also think it's the right place for me to evolve and challenge myself as a coach, I'm learning all the time and that's only going to help me to improve the players and contribute more to this team.

"I really feel we have the potential to do some special things here."

Mitchell was part of Eddie Jones' England coaching staff in their run to the 2019 World Cup final

Mitchell was head coach of New Zealand from 2001 to 2003 and upon stepping down he began a nomadic coaching career that included clubs roles in England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and the United States.

The 56-year-old former No 8 played in six uncapped matches for the All Blacks.

England head coach Eddie Jones added: "I'm very pleased to have Mitch here with us as we work to our goal of winning the World Cup in 2023.

"He's an experienced and skilled test coach and adds great value to the coaching staff and player development."

England open their Guinness Six Nations campaign this weekend against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

They will then take on Italy at home on Saturday 13 February (2.15pm KO) before playing Wales away on Saturday 27 February (4.45pm KO).

England will return to Twickenham to face France on Saturday 13 March (4.45pm KO) before travelling to Dublin for their final game, against Ireland, on Saturday 20 March (4.45pm KO).