Gallagher Premiership: RFU Council to vote on scrapping relegation this season

The Rugby Football Union Council will decide on Friday whether to scrap relegation from the Gallagher Premiership this season.

If the vote is approved it would pave the way for the league to be expanded from 12 to 13 teams for the 2021/2022 campaign.

The enforced cancellation of Premiership matches and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic have promoted the move amid a growing feeling that relegation would be unfair.

It would pave the way for Saracens to return to the top flight if they win the Championship - although Ealing Trailfinders are also firm contenders.

The situation is further complicated as the Championship season remains in doubt. It is scheduled to begin on March 6 but several clubs say they won't take part as it's not financially viable.

Premiership clubs are also feeling the financial implications, with five matches this season having already been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Suspending relegation and promoting this year's Championship winners would end any possibility of a consistently Covid-affected team being relegated.

Gloucester are currently bottom of the Premiership having won just once so far this season. They are three points behind Worcester in 11th.