Premiership Rugby introduces £100 fines for players and coaches on coronavirus protocol breaches

The new rules will kick in for the next round of fixtures, starting on Friday

Fines of £100 are being introduced for any breaches of coronavirus protocols by rugby players, coaches or members of club staff involved in the Premiership.

From this weekend's round of fixtures, the education first approach used until now will be supplemented by financial penalties for any personnel who overtly or repeatedly ignores the rules, either on matchday or outside.

The change has been approved by the Professional Game Board, which comprises of Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Players' Association.

"This measure has been introduced to reduce the risks of possible COVID transmission," PGB chair Chris Booy said.

Premiership Rugby have enforced measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission throughout the season

"While the overall levels of compliance with the minimum operating standard protocols to date have been high, there have been examples where individuals have not adhered to the revised COVID protocols introduced this season."

All money raised from the fines will be donated to Restart Rugby, the RPA's official charity, and can only be issued by the RFU's head of discipline.

Individuals will remain anonymous unless they accumulate three COVID fines, in which case they will face a disciplinary hearing.

Among the behaviours subject to a penalty will be try celebrations, although only when a player is clearly at fault will a sanction be issued.