Six Nations 2021 Championship in focus: England

England followed up last year's Six Nations triumph by lifting the Autumn Nations Cup

England go into this year's Six Nations as defending champions and with an impressive run of results under their belt.

Eddie Jones' men clinched the Autumn Nations Cup last year as well and aim to continue their winning run when the tournament kicks off against their oldest rivals Scotland in the Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday, February 6.

Here, we take a closer look at how England are shaping up ahead of that opening match at Twickenham...

🗣 "We want to be a team that dominates the opposition."



Eddie Jones and @owen_faz look ahead to England's @SixNationsRugby campaign ⤵#GuinnessSixNations — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 27, 2021

Fixtures

Scotland - Twickenham - Saturday, February 6 - 4.45pm (GMT)

Italy - Twickenham - Saturday, February 13 - 2.15pm (GMT)

Wales - Principality Stadium - Saturday, February 27 - 4.45pm (GMT)

France - Twickenham - Saturday, March 13 - 4.45pm (GMT)

Ireland - Aviva Stadium - Saturday, March 20 - 4.45pm (GMT)

What's hot?

Since losing to France in Paris in their opening match of last year's Six Nations, England have put together an eight-game winning run which saw them carry off the 2020 title and claim the Autumn Nations Cup.

The latter included avenging that defeat to the French in the ANC final - albeit needing extra-time before eventually overcoming a lively yet inexperienced Les Bleus side 22-19 at Twickenham at the start of December.

It is a good period for English club rugby too, with Exeter Chiefs being crowned Champions Cup winners and Bristol Bears claiming the European Challenge Cup to make it a clean sweep of continental honours for Gallagher Premiership sides in the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season.

Unsurprisingly, players from both clubs have earned recognition from national team head coach Jones as he continues to evolve his squad on the back of finishing runners-up in the Rugby World Cup final two years ago with the aim of going one better in 2023.

England beat France in the Autumn Nations Cup final

With several up-and-coming players starting to make their mark on the international stage or waiting in the wings as well, it is an exciting time to be an England fan.

What's not?

Despite being on an impressive run in terms of results, England have come in for criticism from some quarters over the defensive, kicking-dominated style of rugby they employed during the Autumn Nations Cup.

The critics who label them as "boring" will not have been silenced by an at-times disjointed display against France in the final of that tournament, which was eventually settled in sudden death extra-time by a penalty from Owen Farrell.

Whether England show a bit more flair and adventure in the Six Nations remains to be seen, but the bigger concern for Jones will be the loss of some key members of his pack in the build-up to this year's Six Nations.

Sam Underhill has been ruled out due to injury

Joe Launchbury and Sam Underhill have both been sidelined by leg and hip injuries respectively, while Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons, with the news coming just days after the initial 28-man group was named.

Added to that is Kyle Sinckler being unavailable for the opening match against Scotland after being suspended for swearing at referee Karl Dickson in Bristol's recent win over Exeter.

What's changed?

Jones has called up three uncapped players for his main squad, including two exciting backs in Paolo Odogwu and Harry Randall.

Odogwu, who is comfortable playing as either and centre or a wing, has produced a string of eye-catching displays for Wasps in the Premiership and Jones has spoken in glowing terms about the 23-year-old's line-breaking potential.

Harry Randall is one of the newcomers in England's Six Nations squad

Randall, meanwhile, has excelled at scrum-half for Bristol and his development has been monitored closely by the England staff prior to him earning a place in the Six Nations squad. The 23-year-old will compete with Ben Youngs and Dan Robson for the No. 9 shirt.

Bath prop Beno Obano - the other uncapped player - has long been on Jones' radar too, having been in the 2018 Six Nations training squad and been due to tour South Africa that year before injury intervened. He played against the Barbarians in 2019 too and could be in the mix to feature against Scotland.

Jones has also made a new appointment off the field, with Ed Robinson - assistant coach at Greene King IPA Championship side Jersey Reds - joining as skills coach for the tournament due to attack coach Jason Ryles opting to stay in Australia.

Key player

Maro Itoje: The Saracens second row has long since been one of the first names on the team sheet when it comes to picking England's starting line-up and that is unlikely to be any different when the Six Nations gets underway.

Maro Itoje is one of England's key players

Itoje will be coming into the tournament well-rested too, being one of the internationals placed on an individual training programme by Saracens rather than taking part in any of their Trailfinders Challenge Cup matches ahead of the Championship season kick-off.

The 26-year-old's defensive ability, particularly when it comes to winning turnovers, and ability at the line-out are of huge value to Jones' team. He is a strong carrier with the ball in hand too.

It is likely to be a huge tournament for Itoje on a personal level too, with many tipping him as the current leading contender to captain the British & Irish Lions should their tour against South Africa go ahead this summer.

Championship record

Six Nations since 2000: Seven-time winners (2000, 2001, 2003, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020).

Overall: 29 outright wins (1883, 1884, 1892, 1910, 1913, 1914, 1921, 1923, 1924, 1928, 1930, 1934, 1937, 1953, 1957, 1958, 1963, 1980, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020).

England 28-man squad for the 2021 Six Nations

Forwards (16): Beno Obano, Ellis Genge, Tom West, Will Stuart, Harry Williams, Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Willis, Mark Wilson, Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl.

Backs (12): Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Max Malins, Jonny May, Paolo Odogwu, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Dan Robson, Harry Randall.

Shadow squad: Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Dunn, George Furbank, Joe Heyes, Jonathan Joseph, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marchant, George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Jacob Umaga.